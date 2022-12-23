Ghanaians tear into Sammy Gyamfi’s wife over her alleged affair with Kojo Jones years ago

Following the gossip that Sammy Gyamfi’s wife is ex-girlfriend of young Ghanaian business mogul named Kojo Jones, Ghanaians have reacted.

According to the story, Kojo Jones dumped Irene for his current wife Racheal.

Apparently, Irene was dating Sammy Gyamfi back in KNUST but she later dumped him for Kojo Jones for unknown reasons.

Unfortunately, Kojo Jones served her a hot breakfast which broke her soul for years until reuniting with Sammy Gyamfi for the second time.

Aftermath of this unconfirmed rumour comes reactions by Ghanaians especially those who think it’s no bug deal for Jones to have had an affair with Irene years ago.

In a series of comments, some netizens have bemoaned that they be left alone to enjoy their peace of mind in their marriage as past issues need to be left there.

READ SOME COMMENTS BELOW