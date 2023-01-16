type here...
Water and electricity tariffs go up by 30 per cent – PURC announces

By Albert
The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission raised the prices (tariffs) for water and electricity by 8.3% and 29.96%, respectively.

Beginning on February 1, 2023, the revised rates will be in effect.

This comes after the completion of its regulatory process for the utilities’ quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of 2023.

According to the Commission, the procedure complies with the Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism and Guidelines as stated in the Commission’s major tariff review decision from August 2022.

This was said in a press release that was released on Monday in Accra.

The new tariffs were authorized by the PURC after careful consideration of the current economic situation, according to a statement made by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Ishmael Ackah.

Portions of the press releases reads: 

“The Commission therefore decided to increase the average end-user tariff for electricity by 29.96% across the board for all consumer groups. The average end-user tarrif for water has also been increased by 8.3%. The Commission however approved varying rates of adjustments including some reductions for selected industrial and commercial consumers as part of the ongoing restructuring of the existing water rate structure.”

