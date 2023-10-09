“Ghanaians will learn a bitter lesson from Nana Addo’s presidency” – Rashad acknowledges Dr Tamakloe

- Advertisement -

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, Ghanaian statesman and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in 2016 predicted doom for the nation.



According to him, he had known Nana Addo for over 3 decades and the then-flagbearer of the party would be the worst leader the nation would ever produce should he be elected as president.



“I don’t believe Akufo-Addo has that trick to pull. He can’t. Ghanaians will learn a bitter lesson of leadership if he wins,”. – Dr Tamakole said during an interview.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, however, won the December 7 elections that year and was re-elected as president in 2020 after beating the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress for the second time in the race.

Well, recent data and analyses have raised concerns about rising poverty rates, hyperinflation, and soaring national debt levels, leading many to question the effectiveness of the government’s policies and fiscal management.

Just 4 years into Nana Addo’s 8 years tenure, he pushed 3.3 million people into slums.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In his 6th year alone, he pushed close to 1 million people into poverty due to hyperinflation.

Ghana is now the most indebted IMF African country – All due to Nana Addo’s incompetence.

Despite borrowing over Ghc 450 billion, there’s nothing to show for it.

The rising cost of living, coupled with a challenging economic environment, has left many Ghanaians struggling to make ends meet.

This has forced many Ghanaians to reflect on Dr Tamakloe’s prophecy and amongst them is the co-founder of Ghpage Media, Mr Rashad.

During today’s episode of GhPage’s Rash Hour show, the host, Rashad, revisited Dr Tamakloe’s warning to Ghanaians.

While the nature of the warning was not explicitly mentioned, Rashad acknowledged Dr Tamakloe and categorically stated that he had been vindicated at last.

Rashad lamented that if Ghanaians had paid closer attention to Dr. Tamakloe’s warning and heeded it, the nation might not have found itself facing the current challenges.

The award-winning blogger and vlogger’s emotional tone and symbolic gesture with a piece of stone to Dr Tamakole underscored his deep concern for the nation’s trajectory.



The emotional tenor of Rashad’s message underlined the gravity of his concerns and the collective disappointment felt by those who had hoped for a different outcome after Nana Addo assumed power.

He expressed his profound respect for Dr Nyaho Tamakloe by acknowledging that the doom prophecy about Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership has, in his eyes, come to pass.

Apparently, Rashad’s sentiments reflect the sombre mood among many Ghanaians who had hoped for a different outcome during the current presidency.

Watch the video below to know more…

Under Nana Addo, Ghana has experienced its worst economic condition in decades.

Economic Challenges: The economy has faced severe challenges under Nana Addo’s presidency, including issues with inflation, exchange rates, and public debt. Critics suggest that these economic challenges impacted the cost of living for many Ghanaians.

Job Creation: The promise of job creation was a central theme of Nana Addo’s campaign, but job opportunities have not grown as expected, leading to concerns about unemployment, especially among the youth.

Corruption Allegations: Allegations of corruption within the government have been a source of criticism. Despite promises to tackle corruption, there have been instances of corruption scandals.

Infrastructure Development: While the government initiated various infrastructure projects, the progress in completing these projects is slower than expected and the government is focused on new projects at the expense of maintaining existing infrastructure.

Education Challenges: Despite the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, there have been concerns about the quality of education and the capacity of the educational system to meet the demands of the increased enrollment.

Healthcare: The challenges in the healthcare sector, including issues with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and access to quality healthcare services, is now a national topic and concern.

Public Debt: Concerns have been raised about the increase in public debt during Nana Addo’s presidency and the sustainability of the country’s debt levels. Over Ghc 450 billion has been borrowed by Nana Addo so far.