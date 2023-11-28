Ghanaians will use Ghana cards to buy cars very soon – Bawumia announces

- Advertisement -

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has affirmed that the citizens of Ghana will soon use the Ghana card to purchase cars on credit and pay in instalments.

The second gentleman of the land said this while addressing the 57th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on November 24, 2023.

According to him, the initiative was part of the ongoing digitalization efforts within the economy and there are ongoing discussions with local automobile companies, including Solar Taxi, to facilitate this program.

“The Ghana Card will serve as the cornerstone for a credit system in Ghana, with plans for selected car manufacturers, particularly Solar Taxi, to offer cars on credit to individuals,” he said.

He emphasized that the Ghana Card would be the sole requirement for these transactions, allowing people to acquire cars and make payments over time.