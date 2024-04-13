GHONE TV allegedly sacks Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah- Afia Schwar reveals

- Advertisement -

Information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com is that management of the EIB Network has taken media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere off the air.

The shocking disclosure was made known by controversial media personality and self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwar.

In a self-recorded viral video, Afia Schwar said “we are all waiting to see what GhOne TV will do but officials of Ghone TV have started investigations”.

Afia added that she had gotten solid information from the management of GHONE TV that Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah have been taken off the air.

“I can tell you on authority that both girls have been taken off the air”, Afia Schwar added as she continued to deliver her message.

Afia shockingly disclosed that “Going forward if anyone tenders a resignation letter, it simply means that the person has been sacked”.

She implored Ghanaians to be patient with the management of the EIB Netowrk because according to her, plans are far advanced towards the dismissal of the duo.