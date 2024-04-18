type here...
GhPage replies Rev Owusu Bempah’s damaging accusations; Refutes all the allegations with facts (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on OKAY FM, the leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International – Rev Owusu Bempah publicly accused GhPage of twisting his words.

As accused by Rev Owusu Bempah, he watched a video on Instagram intentionally edited by GhPage purposely to defame him.

He continued that, GhPage claims he has sworn on his life that Dr Bawumia will never become president of the republic as he’s alive.

Rev Owusu Bempah further insisted that GhPage’s Rashad also edited a video and later sent it to Opambour just to create confusion amongst them.

Reacting to the allegations, Rashad who has been falsely accused of cutting and editing videos to suit his narrative firmly dismissed the terrible allegations.

As explained by Rashad, days ago, he received a call from Prophet Uche who later connected him to Rev Owusu Bempah who voiced out his displeasure at the fake video.

During the call, Rev Owusu Bempah assured him he would send the video to him after the call yet he never did.

One of Rev Owusu Bempah’s associate pastors called Berchie – The man behind the fake accusations who insists on seeing the non-existent video on social hasn’t also been able to forward the said footage to Rashad for clarification

GhPage media exonerates itself from all the damaging accusations from Rev Owusu Bempah and his contingents.

Watch the video below to know more…

