“I saw my girlfriend on Date Rush, does that mean I’m single?” – Guy cries and asks after seeing his girlfriend on TV3’s Date Rush

A young man in love has had his heart shattered after seeing his girlfriend on TV3’s Date Rush show yesternight.

Apparently, this young man had plans underway of officially marrying his girlfriend but as it stands now, it’s obvious he will abort that mission.

The pained guy went to his friend’s DM to ask if he’s single because Date Rush is meant for singles who are searching for love hence since his girlfriend has appeared on the show it indirectly means she has abruptly ended things with him.

A couple of social media users who have come across this disheartening message have advised the guy to have a serious talk with his girlfriend because it has already been wildly alleged that Date Rush is a scripted show.

Therefore, his girlfriend might have been paid to appear on the show for viewership and nothing more, nothing less.

Check out the screenshot below to know more…