“Giving your girlfriend 1,600 cedis a week is too small, at least 3,000 cedis would be fine” – Lady tells guys

A Nigerian lady has incurred the wrath of many guys on the internet after suggesting that 1,600 is small money to be given to ladies.

According to this wannabee socialite who is believed to be in the hookup business, ladies should ask for more if their boyfriends send them weekly allowance(s).

In her short made video that has since gone viral on the internet, she proposed that at least guys should strive to give their lovers 3,000 cedis.

Meanwhile, the minimum age in most African countries is less than $100 so how can guys be coughing close to $500 to their girlfriends every week.

