Lifestyle

Lady weeps bitterly after friend snatched her sugar daddy – Social media users hilariously react

By Kweku Derrick
A young Nigerian lady has taken to Facebook to share her sad ordeal of how her bosom friend has gone behind her back to snatch her sugar daddy from her.

Identified as Queen Cati, the lady in question said nothing hurts her more than her friend stabbing her in the back and taking what rightfully belongs to her.

Perhaps, not even the death of her parents or family relative would cause her so much pain like the snatching of her sugar daddy.

Taking to her Facebook page on Wednesday, February 16, she wrote:

“Nothing is as painful as your friend snatching your sugar daddy”

Her post generated tons of reactions and comments on the platform, with many advising her to stay strong, adding that a sugar daddy is not for keeps but a ‘national cake’.

One person said that sugar daddies are not for keeps, so she should be generous enough to share the ‘pot belly around.

Another Facebook user @Efeoghene Joel wrote, “Maybe she has more sugar than u”.

See more reactions below,

    Source:GHPage

