Goat gives birth to a ‘kid’ with 2 heads and 6 legs (VIDEO)

The world is indeed a strange place and some circumstances around the globe goes a long way to confirm that adage.

Natives of Dormaa in the Bono region has got the shock of their lives after a goat in the community allegedly gave birth to a kid with two(2) heads and six(6) legs.

According to a source, this shocking incident happened around 6 pm on Tuesday, March 23 at a place called Kofi Badu Krom.

An eyewitness at the place narrated that the kid died some immediatly after its birth.

The eyewitness told Adom FM that the townfolks have also tagged the mother goat as possessed and therefore called for its head.

Not just that, they have also read spiritual meanings into it mounting pressure on the Chiefs to perform sacrifices to rebuke any curse the goat has brought to the town.

Watch video below: