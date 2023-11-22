“God bless you”- Adepa the Okomfo Black ditches the gods after receiving a new laptop from his mother

- Advertisement -

Adepa, the biological son to veteran Ghanaian Hi-Life crooner, Mzbel made headlines weeks ago when he stated emphatically that he does not believe in the existence of God.

According to the little boy who now poses as a traditional fetish priest, the only God he know is his mother as she’s the one who takes care of him and provides his needs.

He made these declarations on a podcast session with Obi TV which went viral after Ghpage.com reported it.

However, a new video chance on by Ghpage TV on instagram had began to raise doubts and eyebrows on the legitimacy of Adepa’s earlier proclamations as he’s heard “thanking God and blessing her mother in God’s name” after she bought a new laptop.

This has caused a stir and sparked a discussions as people now don’t know his stand.

Netizens have used the opportunity to descend to n Mzbel and asked her to stop imposing religious flags on the little boy and allow him to grow in peace and make his own decision with time.

