God-Fearing airport security worker pays $400,000 tithe after stealing $2Million

- Advertisement -

A Zimbabwean airport security officer paid a l whooping $400,000 to her pastor as tithe.

The woman had pulled off a real-life money heist and stolen a massive $2million from a Pakistani national who was smuggling the money out of the country in hard cash.

However, the 31-year-old Roselyn Dunga was arrested when her bitter then-boyfriend snitched on her to the police after she cut him out of her newfound wealth.

According to Zimlive, Dunga, who was employed as a security screener at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, pulled off the almost perfect crime last year.

While going through the monotonous routine of her shift, the security officer was stunned when she saw five suitcases filled with cash.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Instead of alerting her supervisors to the crime in progress, Dunga let four bags through without incident and took the remaining bag for herself.

After getting home, she broke open the locked bag. To her shock, the bag was filled with stacks of US$100 bills. The money totalled US$2 million in cold hard cash.

Being a religious woman, Dunga decided to thank God for blessing her with such a fortune. She took US$400 000, double the prescribed amount, and gave it to her pastor as tithing.

Pastor Edmore Chipisa of the Heavenly Fire Ministries used the US$400 000 to buy a plush new home in Harare’s upscale Gunhill suburb.

Having satisfied her conscience by paying tithing, the Zimbabwean airport security officer went on a splurging spree.

She bought a plush double-storey mansion in the Borrowdale West for US$580 000. She registered the property in her sister Locadia Chumikosi’s name