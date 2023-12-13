type here...
“God is not coming to save Christians to Heaven” – Gospel musician, Amy Newman

By Osei Emmanuel
Ace gospel musician, Amy Newman, has become a topic of discussion on both social media and radio due to her recent statement.

According to the “Okamafo” crooner, the key requirement to align with God is leading a moral life rather than simply identifying as a Christian.

During an interview with Nana Benyin Crentsil on Y FM Kumasi’s Sunday morning gospel program “First Service,” she commented,

It is very, very difficult to answer when asked if there are Christians in Ghana.”

We might claim to be Christians because Jesus Christ declared that he is coming to take the righteous, but that is not what God is coming to take…

If you are aware that you are not righteous, disregard making it to heaven,” explained the multiple award winning singer

Evangelist Amy Newman added that righteousness is the essential factor to become a child of God.

