God Papa the Great and Empress Lupita finally freed from psychiatric treatment, looking cute together – VIDEO

Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita, the once mentally challenged couple, made an appearance in court today and photos emerging is making Ghanaians beam with smile.

The couple had been arrested a few months ago over their alleged involvement in the tragic death of their son, El-Shaa.

The shocking revelation quickly raised a public outcry and calls for the police to take action against Empress Lupita and God Papa The Greatest were made.

The couple have since been held in a mental hospital receiving treatment as they battle court proceedings but a latest video shared by Kofi TV has it that they’ve been released from the hospital and heading home.

In the video, one can notice the drastic change in the once not so good looking weird couple and has sent joy to netizens.

Check out the video below