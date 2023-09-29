God has taken the keys to the Presidency from the Elephant – Owusu Bempah

- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has started sharing prophecies about the 2024 General Elections.

Ghana has over a year to go to the polls to elect a new President to run the affairs of the country for the next four years.

Tensions are already high as to which party would win power to stir the affairs of the country and also turn the lives of Ghanaians around for the better.

Rev Owusu Bempah who is a pro-NPP member and one of the people who campaigned on their pulpit for the current government led by President Nana Akufo Addo has made a shocking statement.

According to the Preacher, he already knows who will emerge as the winner of the 2024 Elections but would make it known publicly at the right time when he is directed by God to do so.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In a new update, the preacher stated that he had a vision and saw that God had taken the keys to the presidency from the Elephant and handed it over to someone else.

Rev Owusu Bempah he never mentioned NPP, we are all aware that the symbol for the New Patriotic Party is an Elephant and the preacher was referring to them indirectly.

Though Ghana is a multi-party state, many believe the elections are between the two biggest political parties NDC and NPP. Therefore if the keys are being taken away from the Elephant, then it means the NDC is going to take over power in 2024.

But we patiently wait for the preacher to make his prophecy known before we conclude on who leads the country after the 2024 elections.