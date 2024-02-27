type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

“God told me Afua Asantewaa is the Yaa Asantewaa of our time” – Shatta Wale scolds Ghanaians

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has dished out a few words to Ghanaians who have become fond of throwing shots at Afua Asantewaa following her disqualification from the singing marathon.

Weeks after closing down the curtains on the Guinness World Record attempt for the longest singing marathon, Guinness World Records finally shared an update on Afua Asantewaa’s 130-hour singing marathon attempt.

According to the update and a report made by Ghpage.com, it’s indicated that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum had been prompted of her disqualification due to some inconsistencies with her rest breaks.

The verdict sparked an uproar online as scores of fans believed Afua Asantewaa hoarded her results from the public for reasons yet to be known.

According to Shatta Wale, Ghanaians criticising Afua Asantewaa have been unappreciative of her attempt, but he and his fans would take a different route.

Some Ghanaians won’t appreciate you but Shatta wale and his shatta movement fans say Ayekoo.

God said I should tell you ,you are the YAA ASANTEWAA OF OUR TIME .Go girl and forget some lazy Ghanaians,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

