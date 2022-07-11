- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam has expressed his disappointment over how the God of Christians takes a long time to punish evil-doers.

According to him, there is a lot of sin going on under God’s watch, but he has done nothing to prevent that from happening.

He continued that, unlike his gods which are straightforward, you receive your punishment instantly without wasting time.

He said: “Somebody has bought a phone, he places it down to go and give offertory; By the time the person returns, the phone has been stolen. If someone exhibits such conduct in the shrine, the gods will kill the person but God is patient and lenient with a lot of things. He will watch you do it and by the time He is repaying you it will be of less effect. The lesser gods do not have such patience.”

Also Read: All Panellists on United Showbiz are fools – Nana Tonardo

He also made fun of Jesus Christ, claiming that since both he and his mother were human, there was no way he could respect them as supernatural creatures.

“I am following the footsteps of ‘Kofi oo Kofi’. That is what will lead me to Christ. I am following the footsteps of ‘Kofi oo Kofi’ and meeting ‘God’. I don’t believe in Jesus. Jesus is somebody’s child. Where was Jesus born? Bethlehem is on earth here. ‘Kofi oo Kofi’ is a spirit,” he said on Wontumi FM.