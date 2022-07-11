type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsYour God is too slow in punishing evil-doers - Kwaku Bonsam to...
News

Your God is too slow in punishing evil-doers – Kwaku Bonsam to Christians

By Qwame Benedict
Kwaku Bonsam in his shrine
Kwaku Bonsam
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian fetish priest Kwaku Bonsam has expressed his disappointment over how the God of Christians takes a long time to punish evil-doers.

According to him, there is a lot of sin going on under God’s watch, but he has done nothing to prevent that from happening.

He continued that, unlike his gods which are straightforward, you receive your punishment instantly without wasting time.

He said: “Somebody has bought a phone, he places it down to go and give offertory; By the time the person returns, the phone has been stolen. If someone exhibits such conduct in the shrine, the gods will kill the person but God is patient and lenient with a lot of things. He will watch you do it and by the time He is repaying you it will be of less effect. The lesser gods do not have such patience.”

Also Read: All Panellists on United Showbiz are fools – Nana Tonardo

He also made fun of Jesus Christ, claiming that since both he and his mother were human, there was no way he could respect them as supernatural creatures.

“I am following the footsteps of ‘Kofi oo Kofi’. That is what will lead me to Christ. I am following the footsteps of ‘Kofi oo Kofi’ and meeting ‘God’. I don’t believe in Jesus. Jesus is somebody’s child. Where was Jesus born? Bethlehem is on earth here. ‘Kofi oo Kofi’ is a spirit,” he said on Wontumi FM.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, July 11, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News