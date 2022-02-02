Gomoa: Police officer crushed to death by careless driver at checkpoint 

type here...
News

By Albert
On the Kasoa-Apam highway in the Central Region, a 29-year-old police officer was crushed to death.

Comfort Freby is said to have been hit by a speeding Toyota with the license plate GS 4746-20 at a police checkpoint in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the driver lost control of his vehicle when he arrived at the checkpoint and collided with the deceased, killing her on the spot.

Comfort Freby

The news has saddened officers with the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command, who claim that the barrier was only put up last week in response to a series of robberies on the highway.

Meanwhile, the Central Regional Police Commanders have paid a visit to the deceased’s home to express their condolences to her husband.

