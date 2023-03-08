type here...
“Sex is the best thing in life, it cures all illnesses” – Gospel artist, Selina Boateng

By Bra Stash
Ghanaian gospel artist Selina Boateng has described sex as not only medicinal but also the best thing in life.

According to her, sex has the potential to cure all illnesses like headaches, and she only realized this after she got married.

Describing sex as a gift from God, Selina Boateng said on Adom TV that she loves the topic and the act, and based on her experience, she could describe it as the best thing ever.

She went on to suggest that those outside of marriage could not attest to her testimony until they got married.

“Once I got married, I understood that sex is therapeutic. Even after engaging in sexual activity following a headache, you realize you feel better, she said.

On December 7, 2019, Selina and Isaac Berchie exchanged vows in a lovely event at the Church of Pentecost Maakro Central, Kumasi.

This occurred following the conventional wedding on December 6.

After three years of marriage, she recently became a mother for the first time at the age of 38.

