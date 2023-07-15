type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGospel Musician Grace Ashy scams a relative over GHc45K worth of land...
Entertainment

Gospel Musician Grace Ashy scams a relative over GHc45K worth of land – Details

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Gospel Musician Grace Ashy is currently in hot waters after her family member exposed her over a scam involvement.

For many who may not have heard or known much about Grace Ashy, she is one of the strong Gospel Musicians with beautiful voices we have in Ghana.

Not only that, Grace Ashy years past has been one who supports the Senior National Team – The Black Stars with Tunes whenever they are up for a football game.

She gained massive recognition after she ventured into singing for the Black Stars to cheer them up for games across the world.

Well, according to the latest about her, she has scammed one Mr Kofi – a relative over 45k.

Speaking to GHPage TV in an exclusive interview, Mr Kofi explained that he gave the said amount to the Gospel Musician to purchase land.

According to him, he reached out to her (Grace Ashy) seeking her advice since they are blood-related over the land he initially wanted to buy in Ghana while in Germany.

He explained that he connected with Grace Ashy on the issue but she told him that she already has a piece of land in Ghana she wants to sell.

Since they are family she could easily give a good offer and release the land to him.

Fast forward, Mr Kofi has made all the necessary payments yet Grace Ashy has failed to do due diligence and release the land to him for over 3 years now.

LISTEN TO MR KOFI’S CONVO WITH ABENA GOLD ON GHPAGE TV

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Saturday, July 15, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    81.3 ° F
    81.3 °
    81.3 °
    76 %
    3.5mph
    60 %
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways