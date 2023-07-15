- Advertisement -

Gospel Musician Grace Ashy is currently in hot waters after her family member exposed her over a scam involvement.

For many who may not have heard or known much about Grace Ashy, she is one of the strong Gospel Musicians with beautiful voices we have in Ghana.

Not only that, Grace Ashy years past has been one who supports the Senior National Team – The Black Stars with Tunes whenever they are up for a football game.

She gained massive recognition after she ventured into singing for the Black Stars to cheer them up for games across the world.

Well, according to the latest about her, she has scammed one Mr Kofi – a relative over 45k.

Speaking to GHPage TV in an exclusive interview, Mr Kofi explained that he gave the said amount to the Gospel Musician to purchase land.

According to him, he reached out to her (Grace Ashy) seeking her advice since they are blood-related over the land he initially wanted to buy in Ghana while in Germany.

He explained that he connected with Grace Ashy on the issue but she told him that she already has a piece of land in Ghana she wants to sell.

Since they are family she could easily give a good offer and release the land to him.

Fast forward, Mr Kofi has made all the necessary payments yet Grace Ashy has failed to do due diligence and release the land to him for over 3 years now.

LISTEN TO MR KOFI’S CONVO WITH ABENA GOLD ON GHPAGE TV