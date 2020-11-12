Government declares 7 days of mourning late fmr. President J.J Rawlings

- Advertisement -

The President of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo has declared a seven days mourning for the country following the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings who passed on earlier today.

According to the press statement released by the President, JJ Rawlings passed on at 10am on 12th November, 2020 after he was taken ill at the hospital a week ago.

He went on state in the presser that starting tomorrow all flags must fly at half-mast for the next seven days as a sign of respect for the late former President.

The President also asked that all political campaigns be suspended for the next seven days.

Read the full statement below:

As it stands now the actual cause of death for the stateman has not be revealed but some people are saying he died after contracting the deadly coronavirus aka COVID-19.