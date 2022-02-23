type here...
GhPageNewsGovernment is not responsible for the increase in fuel prices, do not...
News

Government is not responsible for the increase in fuel prices, do not blame us – VEEP Bawumia

By Albert
Government is not responsible for the increase in fuel prices, do not blame us - VEEP Bawumia
- Advertisement -

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia has said the government cannot be held responsible for the recent increase in fuel prices.

According to him, the increments were a result of turmoil in the petroleum sector which has affected global pricing.

Dr. Bawumia, speaking at the National Energy Transition Dialogue in Accra, said the worldwide push to reduce fossil fuel use in order to achieve net-zero emissions is already having an impact on the global economy, with funding for oil exploration and exploitation shrinking.

“We all have to be aware that this transition is going to take place over the next 30 years, but the costs of that transition are being felt today. There is less and less funding available for oil exploration and exploitation, and we are seeing this in an increase in oil prices globally.”

“We in the developing countries are facing these very high costs of petroleum prices, and that is resulting in many economic impacts such as inflation as prices of goods increase in response to the increase in petroleum prices.”

“There are many who have said that the petroleum price increase is going to remain at the high levels; we are not going to see any major declines. How do we as developing countries like Ghana adjust to this new reality, if it becomes a new normal of high oil prices and its impact on the macro variables in our respective economies?”

Meanwhile, a liter of petrol at the pump has crossed the GH¢8 cedis price mark and that has affected pricing for goods and services and the repercussive effect on the standard of living.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 23, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.1 ° F
    86.1 °
    86.1 °
    67 %
    3.2mph
    81 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News