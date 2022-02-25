type here...
Government may not be able to pay salaries for next 3 months

By Albert
Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has revealed that the government may be unable to pay salaries in the coming three months.

This, according to the Speaker, is due to information at his disposal.

The Speaker, who made the announcement on the floor of the House of Commons, urged MPs to demonstrate leadership in these trying times.

“This is not meant to dissuade the committee from carrying out its duties. The government may not be able to pay salaries if nothing is done in the next three months. “

“As a result, we must assume command. He stated, “We have a lot of stuff to do.”

His concerns come amid labour unrest over better working conditions and growing living costs, even as the government struggles to pass the contentious Electronic Transaction Levy, which it has hailed as a major solution to the country’s financial woes.

