Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) CEO, Afia Asabea Asare spent Gh¢100,000(1Billion) on 3 minutes video documentary about her management. The contract which was awarded to Yaw Pare Photography was through Sole-Source.

Some officers at GEPA including the Procurement Officer and Internal Auditor, who queried about the contract and the outrageous payment to Yaw Pare Photography were sacked.

invoice from Yaw Pare Photography, which were cited by The Herald, revealed that the GHc100, 000, has landed in the bank account of the company at First Atlantic Bank, East Legon Branch. The account number is 0002012701070.

The breakdown of the payment involved in producing the three-minute video documentary are that, GH¢55,000, was spent on editing, voice over, animation, soundtrack and intellectual work, while GH¢35,000 was used for the hiring of drones, cameras, sound and lighting gears.

An additional GH¢10, 000, making the total amount GH¢100,000 was devoted to accommodation, food and transport. The invoice is dated March 10, 2019. It is unclear, however, when the short video promoting Ghana’s export potential will air.

Media reports have linked outrageous amounts to the infamous Ministry of Special Development Initiatives budget in 2018 the ministry earmarked to spend GH¢800,000 approximately $200,000 in designing a website for the Ministry as contained in its 2018 proposed budget.