The alleged ex-boyfriend of Serwaa Amihere, Henry Fitz has been hit with a lawsuit by the state.

Henry Amponsah aka Henry Fitz together with two others is being charged by the state for sharing his bedroom tape with Serwaa Amihere on social media.

Last week, a bedroom video of Serwaa Amihere and Henry surfaced on social media and this became the talk of the town.

After the video went viral, it was alleged that Henry tried to blackmail Serwaa Amihere for money and since he failed to get the money he released the video into the public domain.

In the suit filed at the Dansoman court, it stated that Henry Fitz together with Edem Saviour Ketti and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio teamed up to extort money from Serwaa Amihere.

According to the suit, the three (3) approached the presenter on December 3, 2023, to pay them an amount of Ghc 5,000 or they leaked their bedroom video to tarnish her image.

Fast forward, they once again threatened her on 2nd April 2024 to pay them an amount of Ghc20,000 or they leaked the video.

It continued that since she failed to pay them the money they allegedly went ahead to publish the video which the suit said was recorded without the consent of Serwaa Amihere.

Read the suit below: