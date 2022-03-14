- Advertisement -

A few days ago, a video surfaced on social media that saw a government official beating commercial sex after allegedly sleeping with her and failing to pay for her service.

The incident happened in Cape Coast in the Central Region a few days ago and was captured on record by a concerned resident who chanced on the scene.

Well, a piece of new information we have gathered has it that the worker who has been identified as Godwin Bayor aka Yaw is a driver at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.

According to a source, he was picked up by some personnel of the Ghana Police Service after the video went viral.

The source continued that the matter is being investigated and the driver would soon be arraigned before court.

About the video

Yaw, can be seen in the video slapping and manhandling the prostitute who won’t let him leave since he didn’t pay the agreed-upon sum.

The young lady’s face was clearly damaged as a result of the slaps, but she stood firm, signalling that she would not let go of him until he paid the full sum.

The event is believed to have occurred on the evening of March 6, during Ghana’s 65th-anniversary celebrations.

The young lady is claimed to have pleaded with Ghanaians to erase the video after it got popular on social media because she had been disturbed by its virality.