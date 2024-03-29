- Advertisement -

A Government worker is asking her paymasters to increase her salary despite being on sick leave for the past seven(7) years and still taking salaries.

According to the unidentified lady, she needed to take sick leave because it was the right thing for her to do at that time.

Speaking during an interview, she disclosed that during her active days, she was always covering up for her co-workers.

She continued by saying as a result of this, she had an excessive workload and was falling sick frequently.

In the interview, she disclosed that she has heard a lot of people(Co-workers) gossip about her but she is not worried about it.

The worker went ahead to tell her employers that she needed an increase in her salary despite still being on sick leave.

She stated that the increase is for her well-being adding that she needed to pay for her NetFlix subscription and other things that she relies on for her psychological health.

