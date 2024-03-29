type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGovernment worker who has been on sick leave for 7 years busted
News

Government worker who has been on sick leave for 7 years busted

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Government-worker
Government-worker
- Advertisement -

A Government worker is asking her paymasters to increase her salary despite being on sick leave for the past seven(7) years and still taking salaries.

According to the unidentified lady, she needed to take sick leave because it was the right thing for her to do at that time.

Speaking during an interview, she disclosed that during her active days, she was always covering up for her co-workers.

She continued by saying as a result of this, she had an excessive workload and was falling sick frequently.

In the interview, she disclosed that she has heard a lot of people(Co-workers) gossip about her but she is not worried about it.

The worker went ahead to tell her employers that she needed an increase in her salary despite still being on sick leave.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

She stated that the increase is for her well-being adding that she needed to pay for her NetFlix subscription and other things that she relies on for her psychological health.

Watch the video below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, March 29, 2024
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
89 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more