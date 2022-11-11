Economic hardship: Gov’t organizes fair to sell foodstuff at cheaper price

- Advertisement -

The government has taken a step to curb the recurrent increase in the price of foodstuffs by organizing a fair to sell foodstuffs at a cheaper price.

This is an initiative by the Agriculture Ministry to combat how traders in the markets have deliberately decided to increase the price of foodstuff and in turn cause hardship.

At the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra today, a bunch of the plantain is being sold a minimum of GH?10 and a maximum of GH?25.

Other foodstuffs have been drastically reduced in price as compared to how the market traders sell them out there.