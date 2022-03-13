type here...
Gov't worker assaults sex worker for demanding her money after sleeping with her [VIdeo]
News

Gov’t worker assaults sex worker for demanding her money after sleeping with her [VIdeo]

By Kweku Derrick
A yet identified man alleged to be a government worker has been seen manhandling a young woman said to be a prostitute (Ashawo) in a video that has surfaced on social media.

The incident reportedly happened in Cape Coast in the Central Region a few days ago and was captured on record by a concerned resident who chanced on the scene.

The victim, who had visible cuts and bruises on her body as a result of the assault by her supposed client, narrated her ordeal to passerby explaining that she was on night duty when she met the man.

According to her, the man sought her service but after having his way with her, he refused to settle the amount they initially agreed on which led to her heckling him to fulfil part of the bargain.

The helpless sex worker said the man then subjected her to beatings and decided to drop her off from his Mahindra with registration number GV 127-16 at an obscure location.

    Source:GHPage

    Sunday, March 13, 2022
