The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has shut down some branches of China Mall over non-compliance with Ghana’s electronic VAT system.

The GRA on October 1, 2022, launched the Electronic VAT system to block leakages in revenue collection as well as ascertain the actual income of businesses.

But the Chinese retail company has failed to fix their tax electronic collection system to enable the GRA to access the data.

So far, three branches have been shut down by GRA officials – two on the Spintex Road and one at Tema, Citi News reports.

Managers of the malls reportedly got a wind of the action and closed their facilities even before the Enforcement team arrived at the premises.

Notwithstanding, GRA used the Commissioner General’s tape to seal off the entrance of the shopping centre.

Joseph Annan, the Accra Area Enforcement Manager, told the media that the action has become necessary after many attempts to get the company to comply with the law failed.

He said the GRA will extend the exercise to all branches of China Mal in the country.