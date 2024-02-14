- Advertisement -

Popular comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win has in a self-recorded video revealed that the family of the late Grace Boadu should have killed the bloggers who came to their family house.

Lil Win who has in recent times gotten ‘addicted’ to social media in his video disclosed that the bloggers were even lucky to have come out alive.

According to him, the family should have locked them up together and burnt them to ashes to serve as a warning to other bloggers in the country.

The comic actor in the video claimed that bloggers are only interested in the negative aspect of issues and never do they talk about positive things because they get money from the negative ones.

Watch the video below:

A few days ago, a video emerged on social media where some bloggers who went to the house of the late Grace Boadu for content got beaten by some family members.

This move by the family members didn’t sit well with some people who urged that the family got it wrong and asked that the matter be reported to the Police.