GhPage
News

Grand P and his super sized girlfriend, Eudoxie arrives in Ghana; dances Adwoa – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Grand P breaks up with his heavily endowed girlfriend
Eudoxie and Grand P
Popular diminutive Guinean musician, Grand P arrived in Ghana last night as he announced earlier and it almost became a party at the airport.

Grand P announced days ago about his decision to visit Ghana for some interesting reasons which are yet to be known.

His visit is being facilitated by LEMA Press, a leading printing presses in Ghana. Grand P rose to fame when he was featured on a show by Guinean Musician, Kerfalla Kante.

Grand P’s visit, according to the CEO of LEMA Press, Zina Dassa is inspired by his never-give-up attitude and diligence to duty.

In a post he made on social media, Grand P shares a photo of the moment he was on board traveling to the West African country.

In his company was his controversial girlfriend, Eudoxie who is always in the news for her her super sized body.

Watch Grand P dancing adowa in the video below

