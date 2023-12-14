Grand P wrote it; Shatta Wale dragged for delivering the wackiest verse of 2023 on ‘Gangalia’

- Advertisement -

Fast rising Ghanaian rapper, Jay Bahd of the Asakaa group announced a collaborated with controversial Reggae Dancehall act, Shatta Wale which was highly anticipated but it seems fans are not happy.

The song which was set to drop at midnight elicited a wide range of comments from their fan base in anticipation of the forthcoming Christmas season.

The song which is dubbed ‘Gangalia’ was released as expected buh fans have started chastising Shatta Wale for his verse.

Shatta Wale kicks off the song with his iconic tagline, “Paaah Paaah Paaah,” laying the groundwork for what was believed to be a monster verse.

Jay Bahd then takes over and steals the show with a soothing chorus which transitions into catchy rap lines.

As the song progresses, Shatta Wale then takes over again and that’s the part which hasn’t gone down well with the audience.

Some listeners voiced dissatisfaction with Shatta Wale’s verse. Despite starting the song in his trademark style, critics say this verse falls short of the standards set by an artiste of his calibre.

According to them, Shatta Wale’s verse on Gangalia is the wackiest verse of the year 2023 by any musician.

