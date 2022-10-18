- Advertisement -

A man who was obviously excited to tie the knot with his fiancée was hit in the face with the disappointment of his life after discovering her wildest secret ever.

On the day of their wedding, the bride received information that the woman he cherished and longed to be his wife is a mother to not just one or two children but four.

The bride apparently hid this grave secret from her husband-to-be while they were dating until their nuptials was about to happen.

When the potential husband learned about this, he did not waste time calling off the wedding.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bride was seen sobbing on the ground as her fellow women tried to console her.

The groom could be heard telling onlookers: “she didn’t tell me, she already has four kids.”

The incident happened on a busy road in Nigeria that left passersby in shock.

Some netizens have sympathised with the bride, while many have suggested that the woman deserves no pity for her actions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@loveth: “Why don’t she tell the man before the wedding? she’s a game player, but I pray God show her mercy.”

@user2092403177102: “Wife would have told him before wedding that means she’s hiding alot from him and that’s dangerous.”

user2843438692369: if the story is true I no blame the young man at all… She for don tell am from day one. take heart my sister.

Creator: if she’s not straight forward person…she won’t see any man to marry her

Sunday onoja: please my sister tell ur husband to be all ur life story oo