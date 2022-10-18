type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGroom dumps bride after discovering she has 4 kids on wedding day
Lifestyle

Groom dumps bride after discovering she has 4 kids on wedding day

By Kweku Derrick
groom cancels wedding after findin out bride has four kids
- Advertisement -

A man who was obviously excited to tie the knot with his fiancée was hit in the face with the disappointment of his life after discovering her wildest secret ever.

On the day of their wedding, the bride received information that the woman he cherished and longed to be his wife is a mother to not just one or two children but four.

The bride apparently hid this grave secret from her husband-to-be while they were dating until their nuptials was about to happen.

When the potential husband learned about this, he did not waste time calling off the wedding.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bride was seen sobbing on the ground as her fellow women tried to console her.

The groom could be heard telling onlookers: “she didn’t tell me, she already has four kids.” 

The incident happened on a busy road in Nigeria that left passersby in shock.

Some netizens have sympathised with the bride, while many have suggested that the woman deserves no pity for her actions.

Check out some of the comments below:

@loveth: “Why don’t she tell the man before the wedding? she’s a game player, but I pray God show her mercy.”

@user2092403177102: “Wife would have told him before wedding that means she’s hiding alot from him and that’s dangerous.”

user2843438692369: if the story is true I no blame the young man at all… She for don tell am from day one. take heart my sister.

Creator: if she’s not straight forward person…she won’t see any man to marry her

Sunday onoja: please my sister tell ur husband to be all ur life story oo

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, October 18, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News