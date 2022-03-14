Groom caught heavily smoking weed on his wedding day while in a car to the wedding’s reception (Video)

- Advertisement -

A groom who claims to be Naira Marley’s No.1 fan has gone viral on the internet after he shared a video of himself heavily smoking weed on his wedding day.

In this hilarious fast trending video, the bride can be heard threatening to report her husband to his mother because she is tired of advising him to stop smoking.

The nonchalant husband replied that he’s a Naira Marley fan and smoking weed is part of Marlians.

Social media users are asking the girl to shut because he knew her husband was a habitual weed smoker but she said YES to him so this is not the time to complain.

Watch the video below to know more…