An anticipated wedding ceremony expected to place over the weekend turned into a mournful event after a tragedy struck moments to the occasion.

The groom, Mohammed Zakari, perished in a car accident whilst on his way to his marriage ceremony ground on Sunday, March 13.

Police say the groom was driving a Ford Escape vehicle with registration number AS 3222-21 in the company of four of his friends. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and ran into a ditch at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra highway around 1:00pm.

The 40-year-old groom died on the spot while the four other occupants were rushed to KNUST Hospital for medical care.

One of the victims who sustained life-threatening injury has since been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for advanced treatment.

When the news reached the bride, she is said to have suffered a traumatic shock and slumped into a coma after collapsing.

The deceased Zakari has been buried, according to Islamic rites.