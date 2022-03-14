type here...
News

Groom dies in car crash on way to his wedding, bride goes into coma after hearing sad news

By Kweku Derrick
wedding groom dies in accident
An anticipated wedding ceremony expected to place over the weekend turned into a mournful event after a tragedy struck moments to the occasion.

The groom, Mohammed Zakari, perished in a car accident whilst on his way to his marriage ceremony ground on Sunday, March 13.

Police say the groom was driving a Ford Escape vehicle with registration number AS 3222-21 in the company of four of his friends. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and ran into a ditch at Fumesua on the Kumasi-Accra highway around 1:00pm.

The 40-year-old groom died on the spot while the four other occupants were rushed to KNUST Hospital for medical care.

One of the victims who sustained life-threatening injury has since been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for advanced treatment.

When the news reached the bride, she is said to have suffered a traumatic shock and slumped into a coma after collapsing.

The deceased Zakari has been buried, according to Islamic rites.

    Source:GHPage

