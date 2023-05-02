Groom receives brand new car and other expensive gifts from bride’s family as a wedding gift

A Nigerian man was presented with a brand new car and other expensive gifts by his in-laws as a wedding gift after he took their daughter as a wife.

The groom recently tied the knot with his heartthrob bride in a traditional wedding and during the ceremony, his in-laws surprised him with the vehicle and other lavish gifts.

A video showing a Toyota RAV 4 SUV was shared online by a party guest who advised fellow men to marry from wealthy families to enjoy such benefits.

In addition to the car, the gifts included a settee, bed frame, refrigerator, household appliances, microwave, gas cylinder, and more.

Social media users have divided in opinion about the presentation of the gifts.