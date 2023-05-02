Home Lifestyle Groom receives brand new car and other expensive gifts from bride’s family...

Groom receives brand new car and other expensive gifts from bride’s family as a wedding gift

By
Kweku Derrick
-
groom receives wedding gifts from in-laws

A Nigerian man was presented with a brand new car and other expensive gifts by his in-laws as a wedding gift after he took their daughter as a wife.

The groom recently tied the knot with his heartthrob bride in a traditional wedding and during the ceremony, his in-laws surprised him with the vehicle and other lavish gifts.

A video showing a Toyota RAV 4 SUV was shared online by a party guest who advised fellow men to marry from wealthy families to enjoy such benefits.

In addition to the car, the gifts included a settee, bed frame, refrigerator, household appliances, microwave, gas cylinder, and more.

Watch video below

Social media users have divided in opinion about the presentation of the gifts.

    SOURCEGHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    SUBSCRIBE

    RELATED ARTICLES

    © 2016-2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News