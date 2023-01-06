type here...
Guest captured touching bride’s private area during church wedding (video)

By Kweku Derrick
Wedding guest touches bride private area
Footage that captures a wedding guest touching a bride inappropriately at her church wedding in Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra state, has sparked outrage online.

In the video making the rounds, guests had queued up to congratulate the couple, who had just been joined in Holy Matrimony, with hugs.

One woman who approached the bride appeared to have deviated from the conventional greetings to execute her ulterior motive by touching the bride’s intimate region.

Rather than hugging the bride as other guests did, the woman simply reached down and touched the bride’s crotch.

Watch the video of the distasteful scene below.

Viewers have expressed concern, with many asking why the woman had to touch the brides lower region of all places.

    Source:GHPage

