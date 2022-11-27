type here...
Gunmen storm church to rob pastor and members during service
News

Gunmen storm church to rob pastor and members during service

By Kweku Derrick
Gun-wielding men attacked a Seventh Day Adventist church in Johannesburg Central, South Africa, on Saturday, while the pastor was delivering a sermon.

According to reports, the gang of six had disguised as visitors and stormed church premises to join the day’s service.

However, when the service started, they drew their weapons and ordered the pastor and the entire congregation to sit down.

The pastor was caught on camera stopping mid-sentence as he realised what was going on and stepped back from the pulpit.

The video has since gone viral on social media and stoked a plethora of shocking reactions from netizens.

    Source:GHPage

