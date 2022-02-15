type here...
Guy beats his girlfriend to stupor after she confronted him for cheating on her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy beats his girlfriend to stupor after she confronted him for cheating on her (Video)
Some guys are animals in human form. Why should you beat your girlfriend for confronting you after she found caught you cheating on her?

A sad video that has surfaced on the internet shows a lady with a swollen and bloody face after being mercilessly beaten by her cheating boyfriend.

According to reports, the guy has always denied ever cheating on his girlfriend but nemesis caught up with him yesterday after he was found in the room with another girl.

Upon confrontation, he subjected his mean chic to severe beatings leaving her with a destroyed face.

Watch the video below to know more…

