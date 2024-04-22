Guy beats his girlfriend to stupor for refusing to abort pregnancy

- Advertisement -

A 32-year-old Nigerian man named Ernest Okemute has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

A Nigerian activist, Kelvin Ejumudo, who confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 21, 2024, alleged the suspect beat Precious Ekarume who is pregnant for him, with a belt and stick because she refused to abort the pregnancy.

According to Mr Ejumudo, the suspect had boasted that nothing would happen to him even if he killed his girlfriend.

His post read;

“Violence against women is Prohibited! One Mr Ernest Okemute 32 years old has beaten his girlfriend, Miss Precious Ekarume in Orokpor community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.”

The boyfriend beat her up because she was pregnant for him and he has forced her to abort the pregnancy and she refused and has also told her to stop talking with a woman in the compound.

She was beaten to stupor by the boyfriend with belt and stick and told her nothing will happen even if he kills her.

The lady was able to reach out to me via the help of community leaders and I immediately swing into action with the help of the Area commander Ughelli Nigeria Police Force Delta State Command ACP ADEMOLA ADEBAYOR who detailed police officers for his arrest.

Mr Ernest Okemute is cooling off at the Police cell in Ughelli Area command and will be charged to court soonest. We have a law in Delta state called Violence Against persons act 2022,hence nobody has the monopoly of violence on any other person within the state.