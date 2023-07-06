Guy caught red-handed at a restaurant after he tried to poison his best friend’s food during a hangout [VIDEO]

- Advertisement -

A wicked friend has landed himself in a big mess at a restaurant after he tried to poison his friend’s food and end his life.

Per the story and the video that accompanied it, the guy went to the restaurant with his best friend to hang out and enjoy a good meal at the restaurant.

They ordered the food and started eating their separate foods, until at the blind side of the victim (the one who nearly got himself poisoned) the best friend tried to put a substance into the food.

He was busted by people who were at that time eating and observing actions at their table. Eventually, he was dragged and disgraced at the restaurant.

Be careful of the person whom you call your best friend! None can be trusted.

WATCH THE FOOD BELOW