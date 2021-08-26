type here...
Guy plans to ditch girlfriend with good attitude because she can’t give him doggy style

By Mr. Tabernacle
An anonymous guy is planning to ditch his girlfriend just because she can’t give him doggy style in bed whenever they are having intercourse.

In a leaked WhatsApp Chat, the guy who expressed his sentiments to his friend revealed that though her girlfriend possesses all the good qualities of a good woman her inability to give him a doggy style is giving him second thoughts.

According to him in his chat, the doggy style sex position is his favourite and therefore expects his lady to give him that.

He wants to grab the big butts of the lady enjoy her from behind.

The frustrated anonymous guy however mentioned in that chat he can’t continue with the relationship if the girlfriend can not please him with the style he yearns for in bed.

He says he’s going to find a woman who can give him the doggy style in bed. Read the full chat below;

Source:GHPAGE

