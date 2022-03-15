type here...
Guy steals church cameras during prayers just minutes after giving his life to Christ

By Armani Brooklyn
Apparently, thievery has been embedded into this guy’s genes and no matter the number of times ordained pastors pray for him, he will still go back to his old sinful ways.

Just minutes after this armed robber was baptized, he refused to entirely give his life to Christ and did the unthinkable by stealing the cameras which were being used to record the church service.

According to reports, the 5 minutes repented thief capitalized on the payers’ session to execute the main aim behind his entry into the church.

He stole two expensive cameras and tried to run away after successfully placing them in his bag but luck eluded him as he was caught while trying to escape.

The thief has since been handed over to the police for further investigations and interrogations.

    Source:GHpage

