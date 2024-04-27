GWR: Ghanaian activist sets new World Record as he hugs over 1,100 trees in an hour

Abubakar Tahiru, a 29-year-old environmental activist and forestry student from Ghana, has set a new world record for hugging the most trees in one hour.

Growing up in a farming community in Tepa, Ghana, Abubakar developed a strong passion for nature and its preservation.

After completing his undergraduate degree in forestry at a top Ghanaian university, he moved to Alabama, USA, last year to pursue a master’s degree in forestry at Auburn University.

His record-setting attempt took place at Tuskegee National Forest, one of Alabama’s four national forests known for its abundant timber resources.

During the hour-long attempt, Abubakar hugged a remarkable total of 1,123 trees, averaging nearly 19 hugs per minute.

For the record to be valid, each hug had to meet specific criteria: both arms wrapped around a tree in a close embrace, with no tree hugged more than once, and no damage caused to any tree.

Abubakar highlighted the challenges he faced during the attempt, particularly the need to move swiftly between trees while ensuring each hug met the required standards. The repetitive hugging motion also proved physically demanding.

Adding to the difficulty was Abubakar’s observance of Ramadan, during which he fasted and couldn’t consume water.

This posed a significant challenge given the physical exertion required. However, it also eliminated the need for water breaks, allowing him to maintain uninterrupted progress.

With an average of one hug every three seconds, Abubakar surpassed the minimum requirement of 700 hugs, securing his place as the first holder of this record.

Reflecting on his achievement, Abubakar expressed immense satisfaction, considering it a meaningful gesture to emphasize the vital role of trees in the ecosystem and the pressing need for environmental conservation.

Following this accomplishment, Abubakar aims to deepen his involvement in forestry by focusing on sustainable practices and collaborating with environmental organizations to promote and implement sustainable projects.