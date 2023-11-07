Gyakie dumps Jesse Lingard, now eying Aurelien Tchouameni

- Advertisement -

Real Madrid’s young midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni appears to be a huge fan of Ghanaian songstress Gyakie.

The France international who missed a penalty to secure Argentina the world cup trophy shared a video on his Instagram stories, where he was jamming to the singer’s song titled “Something”.

The ‘Something’ crooner took to her twitter handle to confirm that she is considering becoming a Real Madrid fan due to Tchouameni’s gesture.

“I might just move to Real Madrid only because Aurelien Tchouameni Is banging Something on his IG story rn,” she wrote.