“Gyame moyari yari ong?, I’ve been a responsible father since day 1” – Reggie Zippy fires back at his wife

Song maestro, Reggie Zippy has fired back at critics who alleged that he has been a dead beat father for the past 15 years after news of his divorce with estranged wife surfaced online.

As we reported few days ago, Reggie Zippy, the other half of the duo Reggie and Bollie came out on social media to share a rather bizarre post concerning recent happenings in his marital home.

His now ex wife, Edith also came out to confirm the issue saying she was the one who even filed for the divorce citing infidelity and alcoholism from Reggie.

Reggie has taken to social media to debunk all claims made by his ex wife and social media critics as he calls them “fools” for even having such thoughts.

Read the full text of his post below

“Let’s rewind the clock to the year 2007 in Italy ??. Go and ask my first record label producer Mr Anane Frimpong of Frimprince Music what I went through.

Then let’s continue the journey to Ghana??take out my family members and ask AKOO NANA or WUTAH KOBBY.

After that just take a quick trip to GERMANY NUREMBERG POLICE, AND COURTS about March 2007 with my fellow Ghanaian artists who were on tour with me and ask them why I named my first son IKHON.

Now let’s come back home to England, please go to my children’s school, our neighbours, church members, former mutual friends, work colleagues, business partners then you can come and talk to me about who a deadbeat father is.

Do have any idea what it takes to be fully present in your kids live or even nurture or raise 3 children from ages zero to 15years in Europe? Don’t angry me, what nonsense ?????.

THE BREAKDOWN OF A MARRIAGE SHOULDN’T BE THE BREAKDOWN OF ANY CHILD AND THEIR PARENTS RELATIONSHIP EXCEPT THERE IS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OR A CHILD’S LIFE OR WELLBEING IS IN DANGER.

My focus is to maintain my already declining relationship with my children as their father up until they become adults and decide whether to continue with our relationship or not????.

I WILL NOT ALLOW MY VERY WELL BEHAVED AND INTELLIGENT CHILDREN TO GROW UP WITH ANY BABY DADDY ISSUES. PERIOD!!

As for the name calling di3rr masa 3nka mi coat na aka mi shirt, so long as I am law abiding citizen of the world, mintii s3 odogobi nu ab3??. As for my good friends, family and well wishers May God continue to bless you all.

Finally, I want to reiterate that my ex-wife and mother of my children is a very good, kindhearted, hardworking woman and mother and she still has my respect, patience and goodwill??. Peaceful and drama free co-parenting is all that I demand as a biological father of 3 beautiful children ???????. #letlovelead #bekind #familyfirst??“