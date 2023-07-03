Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A dispatch rider has burned beyond recognition after he got trapped under a vehicle after another collided with him Monday afternoon along the Haatso-Atomic road.

The tragic incident occurred close to the Atomic Energy, exactly at Obofour Junction where Rev. Obofour has acquired a vast acre of land meant for his church activities.

According to eyewitness accounts, the impact of the collision with the first vehicle caused the rider to fall and become trapped beneath a speeding Honda Accord, along with his motorcycle, where he was dragged for quite a distance.”

Unfortunately, the vehicle caught fire, making it impossible to rescue him in time.

The driver of the Honda Accord and his family managed to escape the vehicle safely, but the dispatch rider lost his life at the scene.

However, the driver who crashed into the rider fled the scene, leaving the tragic situation unresolved.