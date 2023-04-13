- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu is teaching ladies who are interested in how to snatch husbands and boyfriends by following a hack.

According to her, there are several medicines that ladies could use to tie men down by tightening up their private parts.

She added that the medicines do have the efficacy to attract and maintain men. Hajia Bintu advised that ladies use it properly in order to snatch and make the husbands and boyfriends of others theirs.

She described one of the medicines as “fuck and stay,” which must be applied around the abdomen. She added that whenever a man has a sexual encounter with any woman who uses it, he will stay.

Another medicine she introduced was “Attraction to Men”. According to her, when it is applied to the forehead, every lady will become irresistible to all the big men and will get whatever she asks for.

Hajia Bintu also introduced “Love and Stay” and “Do As I Say,” which are all products ladies can use to manipulate men and get whatever they need from them.

This video has angered many who believe Hajia Bintu is negatively influencing the young girls who might be following her. One of them was Archipalago, who lashed out at Hajia Bintu for selling ‘shafa, which is meant to snatch men and control them spiritually.