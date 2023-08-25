Hajia Bintu trends as video of her newly acquired ‘tundra’ pops up

Ghanaian socialite and influencer Hajia Bintu, known in private life as Naomi Asiamah set tongues wagging when videos of her newly acquired body came to light.

The Tiktoker is in the trends again as latest videos that have surfaced online has drawn attention to new new physique as she welcomes guests to a show in Kumasi.

Bintu has always maintained that her body is natural and even released old photos to show how curvy she was in her teens, the latest videos are creating doubts.

Reactions to the various posts suggest that social media users do not believe her claims that she has not undergone any procedure to enhance her body.

Watch the video below